9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,211,337 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $439.18 Million, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.66% during that session. The JFU stock price is -328.89% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 68% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9F Inc. (JFU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Sporting 7.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the JFU stock price touched $2.60-1 or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, 9F Inc. shares have moved 116.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) have changed 1.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 304.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.1 while the price target rests at a high of $9.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +304.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 304.44% from current levels.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -240.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.22%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.78% with a share float percentage of 6.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9F Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 957.75 Thousand shares worth more than $996.05 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 366.18 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.83 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.