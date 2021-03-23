Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,020,075 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $74.21 per share which meant it lost -$7.07 on the day or -8.7% during that session. The SDGR stock price is -57.66% off its 52-week high price of $117 and 51.76% above the 52-week low of $35.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Despite being -8.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the SDGR stock price touched $83.65- or saw a rise of 11.31%. Year-to-date, Schrodinger, Inc. shares have moved -6.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have changed -31.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $94.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $88 while the price target rests at a high of $110. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +48.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.58% from current levels.

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Schrodinger, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.27%, compared to 10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.7% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.23 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $26.17 Million and $23.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.8% for the current quarter and 37.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-1.9% .

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.05% with a share float percentage of 77.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schrodinger, Inc. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust with over 6.98 Million shares worth more than $552.81 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust held 11.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.81 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $301.3 Million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 1694406 shares of worth $173.64 Million while later fund manager owns 1.19 Million shares of worth $94.4 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.