PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,229,160 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.24 Million, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.65% during that session. The PHAS stock price is -76.55% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 32.99% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 606.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Sporting 2.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the PHAS stock price touched $5.75-3 or saw a rise of 32.52%. Year-to-date, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 15.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) have changed -10.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 286.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +389.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 106.19% from current levels.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.84%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.4% and 29.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $30Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.21 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -98.6% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -137.6%.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.74% with a share float percentage of 77.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.64 Million shares worth more than $22.32 Million. As of December 30, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 22.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., with the holding of over 1.61 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.4 Million and represent 5.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 549547 shares of worth $1.5 Million while later fund manager owns 413.3 Thousand shares of worth $1.39 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.