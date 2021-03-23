New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,586,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.56 Million, closed the last trade at $13.65 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 9.38% during that session. The NPA stock price is -85.86% off its 52-week high price of $25.37 and 29.67% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) trade information

Sporting 9.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the NPA stock price touched $13.85- or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, New Providence Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 0.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) have changed -22.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -70.8%.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.87% with a share float percentage of 85.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Providence Acquisition Corp. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.28 Million shares worth more than $30.92 Million. As of December 30, 2020, UBS O’Connor LLC held 9.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1.51 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.57 Million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 289242 shares of worth $3.93 Million while later fund manager owns 29.01 Thousand shares of worth $394Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.