LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,419,748 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.21 Million, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -11.11% during that session. The LAIX stock price is -283.22% off its 52-week high price of $11.65 and 55.26% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Despite being -11.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the LAIX stock price touched $4.08-2 or saw a rise of 25.49%. Year-to-date, LAIX Inc. shares have moved 100%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) have changed -10.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.8.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LAIX Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.21%, compared to 9.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.7% and -7.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $32.72 Million and $32.59 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.7% for the current quarter and 49.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -8.2%.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.73% with a share float percentage of 36.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LAIX Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 5.66 Million shares worth more than $8.61 Million. As of December 30, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 19.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with the holding of over 3.17 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.82 Million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.