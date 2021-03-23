Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 11,824,078 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.56 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -4.75% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -107.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.42 and 57.85% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 152.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 830.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Despite being -4.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the PSTV stock price touched $3.37-2 or saw a rise of 21.66%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 30.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed -14.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 149.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 158.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +206.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 129.89% from current levels.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +32.9% .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.04% with a share float percentage of 11.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plus Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 121.04 Thousand shares worth more than $244.5 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 106.1 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.32 Thousand and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 21236 shares of worth $42.9 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.34 Thousand shares of worth $15.27 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.