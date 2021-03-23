Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 4.6 and has seen 16,740,591 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.95 Billion, closed the last trade at $39.99 per share which meant it lost -$3.06 on the day or -7.11% during that session. The MARA stock price is -23.56% off its 52-week high price of $49.41 and 99.05% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Despite being -7.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the MARA stock price touched $45.91- or saw a rise of 12.89%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 283.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed 7.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.03% from current levels.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +75.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.27 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.27 Million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.2% shares in the company for having 1189975 shares of worth $12.42 Million while later fund manager owns 734.63 Thousand shares of worth $7.67 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.