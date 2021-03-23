The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Despite being -7.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the EH stock price touched $51.50- or saw a rise of 17.11%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved 102.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed -19.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +7.2%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.12% with a share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aviva PLC with over 108.21 Thousand shares worth more than $2.28 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Aviva PLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 83.06 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 Million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.