Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 17,563,187 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.14 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -13.77% during that session. The EBON stock price is -63.57% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 58.42% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Despite being -13.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the EBON stock price touched $12.70- or saw a rise of 28.03%. Year-to-date, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares have moved 50.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) have changed 8.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.8% with a share float percentage of 0.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 661.71 Thousand shares worth more than $4.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Toroso Investments, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 150.01 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $910.55 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 457311 shares of worth $2.78 Million while later fund manager owns 90.39 Thousand shares of worth $623.66 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.