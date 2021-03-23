Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 36,832,079 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $552.3 Million, closed the last trade at $49 per share which meant it gained $19.32 on the day or 65.09% during that session. The TKAT stock price is -6.53% off its 52-week high price of $52.2 and 98.43% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -97.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -97.96% from current levels.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -87.2% for the current quarter and 42.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +46.5%.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takung Art Co., Ltd. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 20.75 Thousand shares worth more than $30.7 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 12.8 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.94 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.