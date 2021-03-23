Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 6,040,352 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.4 Million, closed the last trade at $9.56 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 23.67% during that session. The MFH stock price is -37.45% off its 52-week high price of $13.14 and 89.54% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 806.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Sporting 23.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the MFH stock price touched $11.16- or saw a rise of 14.34%. Year-to-date, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares have moved 213.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) have changed 26.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 154.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +123%.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.19% with a share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 1.14 Thousand shares worth more than $3.46 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Wells Fargo & Company held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 19600 shares of worth $55.08 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.07 Thousand shares of worth $11.93 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.