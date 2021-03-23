Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 5,561,422 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $323.07 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.1 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 6.94% during that session. The ORMP stock price is -14.68% off its 52-week high price of $12.73 and 78.38% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Sporting 6.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the ORMP stock price touched $12.60- or saw a rise of 13.49%. Year-to-date, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 157.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have changed 22.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +107.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.11% from current levels.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +265.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.5%, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19% and -60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +189.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +31.8%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.5% with a share float percentage of 16.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 372.42 Thousand shares worth more than $1.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Frontier Wealth Management LLC, with the holding of over 71.9 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.86 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 53220 shares of worth $386.38 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.96 Thousand shares of worth $123.11 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.