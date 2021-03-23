Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,391,519 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $514.23 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.43% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -305.62% off its 52-week high price of $13.71 and 38.17% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Despite being -3.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the AKBA stock price touched $3.70-9 or saw a rise of 9.19%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed -18.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +195.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.24% from current levels.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.57%, compared to 18.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.4% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.2%.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.78% with a share float percentage of 79.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 22.48 Million shares worth more than $62.93 Million. As of December 30, 2020, State Street Corporation held 14.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 12.59 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.25 Million and represent 8.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 13.13% shares in the company for having 20159960 shares of worth $65.32 Million while later fund manager owns 3.7 Million shares of worth $10.37 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.