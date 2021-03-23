Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,040,235 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.21 Million, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.2% during that session. The GHSI stock price is -234.66% off its 52-week high price of $8.4 and 60.56% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Despite being -4.2% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the GHSI stock price touched $3.07-1 or saw a rise of 18.24%. Year-to-date, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares have moved 0.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have changed -59.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.04.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +22.5%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 72.4 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.26 Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 380184 shares of worth $946.66 Thousand while later fund manager owns 123.02 Thousand shares of worth $306.32 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.