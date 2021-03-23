Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 3.44 and has seen 20,489,253 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.06 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.5% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -54.77% off its 52-week high price of $15.57 and 95.43% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Sporting 0.5% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the GEVO stock price touched $10.38- or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, Gevo, Inc. shares have moved 136.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed -10.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.05% from current levels.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gevo, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +960.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -78.87%, compared to -2.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.8% and 92.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.83 Million and $988Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -94.8% for the current quarter and 1.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.9% with a share float percentage of 18.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gevo, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.6 Million shares worth more than $19.55 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.57 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.17 Million and represent 1.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 2684822 shares of worth $11.41 Million while later fund manager owns 1.67 Million shares of worth $7.09 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.