Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,597,393 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The BFT stock price is -23.63% off its 52-week high price of $19.57 and 39.36% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Point, LLC with over 5Million shares worth more than $75.5 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Third Point, LLC held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 4.65 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.24 Million and represent 3.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Discovery Fd and Wells Fargo Enterprise Fd. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 2632900 shares of worth $40.6 Million while later fund manager owns 893.1 Thousand shares of worth $13.77 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.