Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1,045,913 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.23 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -6.43% during that session. The EVOK stock price is -197.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.063 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 773.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) trade information

Despite being -6.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the EVOK stock price touched $2.51-1 or saw a rise of 19.08%. Year-to-date, Evoke Pharma, Inc. shares have moved -21.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) have changed -33.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 731.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 341.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +341.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 341.18% from current levels.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evoke Pharma, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.92%, compared to 4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.3% and 82.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34378.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-61.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.97% with a share float percentage of 15.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoke Pharma, Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.03 Million shares worth more than $2.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 504.01 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 Million and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 738992 shares of worth $1.91 Million while later fund manager owns 251.51 Thousand shares of worth $648.89 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.