Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 1,099,894 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.17 Million, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 7.12% during that session. The DTSS stock price is -53.69% off its 52-week high price of $6.24 and 66.75% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 356.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Sporting 7.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the DTSS stock price touched $4.65-1 or saw a rise of 12.69%. Year-to-date, Datasea Inc. shares have moved 103%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) have changed -11.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.6%.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.3% with a share float percentage of 1.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datasea Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 42.9 Thousand shares worth more than $85.8 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.48 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.97 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.