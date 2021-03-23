Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) has a beta value of 0.2 and has seen 6,817,279 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.42 Million, closed the last trade at $6.52 per share which meant it gained $1.29 on the day or 24.67% during that session. The CRTD stock price is -19.79% off its 52-week high price of $7.81 and 67.79% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 263.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creatd Inc. (CRTD) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Sporting 24.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the CRTD stock price touched $7.81-1 or saw a rise of 16.52%. Year-to-date, Creatd Inc. shares have moved 56.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) have changed 37.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 244.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +76.5%.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.35% with a share float percentage of 2.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creatd Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 200Thousand shares worth more than $832Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Kepos Capital Lp held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CM Management, LLC, with the holding of over 163Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $678.08 Thousand and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.