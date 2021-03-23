Investing bank Goldman Sachs has given positive reviews to ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). Although ZI stock presents good dynamics, analysts expect additional growth.

The ZoomInfo company entered the public market last year. A Goldman Sachs expert noted that ZoomInfo had surpassed expectations since its IPO last summer. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc can deliver “measurable returns” by expanding its profitability and revenue.

ZoomInfo offers several advantages to investors, according to a Goldman Sachs analyst. The ZI stock has a proven business model, sustained sales growth rates over several years, and good profitability early in its history. ZoomInfo is growing very rapidly in a market estimated to be worth $ 20 billion by the year 2020. The ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. holds approximately 2 percent of this market and is actively expanding its related segments.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Technologies provides cloud-based analytics solutions for finding customers, processing leads, tracking purchase motives, and more. According to a Goldman Sachs analyst, ZoomInfo may be able to expand beyond digital sales to new directions, such as recruiting. Goldman Sachs provided ZoomInfo shares with a buy recommendation and increased their target price to $65. This will help ZoomInfo outperform many SaaS companies.

In the trailing twelve months, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares climbed 13.39% up YTD and moved 11.98% higher in the most recent trading session. The shorter duration performance is up 14.49% in the week and -0.09% over the month.