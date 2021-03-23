Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,102,629 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $490.45 Million, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -12.17% during that session. The YJ stock price is -161.91% off its 52-week high price of $6.05 and 27.71% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 944.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Despite being -12.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the YJ stock price touched $3.15-2 or saw a rise of 26.67%. Year-to-date, Yunji Inc. shares have moved 24.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have changed -21.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 289.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 245.65.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yunji Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.48%, compared to 14.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.4%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +26.4%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.19% with a share float percentage of 11.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunji Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 11.04 Million shares worth more than $20.42 Million. As of December 30, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 9.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 550Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 Million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.