Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 1,218,849 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -124.52% off its 52-week high price of $13.92 and 45.81% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Despite being -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the AMRN stock price touched $7.30-1 or saw a rise of 15.14%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved 26.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed -14.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +206.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.23% from current levels.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amarin Corporation plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +51.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -328.57%, compared to 6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.19 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $158.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $137.43 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.9%.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.44% with a share float percentage of 39.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corporation plc having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 27.99 Million shares worth more than $136.88 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 7.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eversept Partners, LP, with the holding of over 15.94 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.97 Million and represent 4.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 3500000 shares of worth $17.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.33 Million shares of worth $24.98 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.