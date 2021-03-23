Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 42,674,890 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.6 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.45 per share which meant it gained $2.26 on the day or 70.82% during that session. The BNTC stock price is -219.08% off its 52-week high price of $17.39 and 57.8% above the 52-week low of $2.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 241.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 384.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Sporting 70.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the BNTC stock price touched $7.40-2 or saw a rise of 25.27%. Year-to-date, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 84.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 80.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have changed 47.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 156.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +156.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 156.88% from current levels.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.17% with a share float percentage of 10.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benitec Biopharma Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 108Thousand shares worth more than $323.99 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 2.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 66.24 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.72 Thousand and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 9459 shares of worth $37.93 Thousand while later fund manager owns 700 shares of worth $2.1 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.