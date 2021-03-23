Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,089,292 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.98 Million, closed the last trade at $9.38 per share which meant it lost -$1.93 on the day or -17.06% during that session. The LIZI stock price is -78.57% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 79.21% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.61 Million shares.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Despite being -17.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the LIZI stock price touched $15.28- or saw a rise of 38.61%. Year-to-date, Lizhi Inc. shares have moved 141.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) have changed -15.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 463.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 70.1.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lizhi Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +173.47% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.4% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.16 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $53.33 Million and $51.77 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.9% for the current quarter and 35.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.2%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 2.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lizhi Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atom Investors LP with over 123.2 Thousand shares worth more than $478.03 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Atom Investors LP held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 107.56 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.32 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.