Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,750,661 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.57 Million, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -10.32% during that session. The WPG stock price is -531.3% off its 52-week high price of $17.55 and 39.21% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Despite being -10.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the WPG stock price touched $3.19-1 or saw a rise of 12.85%. Year-to-date, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares have moved -57.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) have changed -59.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.91% from current levels.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +19.3%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.23% with a share float percentage of 55.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.9 Million shares worth more than $12.36 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 1.16 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.54 Million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 920256 shares of worth $4.85 Million while later fund manager owns 564.97 Thousand shares of worth $5.19 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.