Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,098,753 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.31 Million, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.64% during that session. The ZCMD stock price is -132.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 29.65% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Despite being -4.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the ZCMD stock price touched $4.09-4 or saw a rise of 44.74%. Year-to-date, Zhongchao Inc. shares have moved 32.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) have changed -0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.18.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.1% with a share float percentage of 0.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zhongchao Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 13Thousand shares worth more than $22.1 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Two Sigma Advisers, LP held 0.07% of shares outstanding.