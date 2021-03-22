XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,205,058 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.12 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The XL stock price is -188.78% off its 52-week high price of $35 and 21.62% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Sporting 1.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the XL stock price touched $13.71- or saw a rise of 11.6%. Year-to-date, XL Fleet Corp. shares have moved -48.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) have changed -31.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 147.52% from current levels.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.66% with a share float percentage of 11.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XL Fleet Corp. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 3Million shares worth more than $71.19 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.72 Million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.