Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,970,924 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $63.3 per share which meant it gained $2.31 on the day or 3.79% during that session. The HYFM stock price is -50.84% off its 52-week high price of $95.48 and 34.3% above the 52-week low of $41.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 711.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.21% from current levels.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -21.9%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0% with a share float percentage of 0%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 936.27 Thousand shares worth more than $49.23 Million. As of December 30, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 561.36 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.52 Million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 605401 shares of worth $45.71 Million while later fund manager owns 294.31 Thousand shares of worth $15.47 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.