XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,948,195 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.17 Billion, closed the recent trade at $37.73 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -97.43% off its 52-week high price of $74.49 and 54.65% above the 52-week low of $17.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the XPEV stock price touched $38.39- or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved -11.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed -0.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -105.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.15%.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.72% with a share float percentage of 21.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coatue Management, LLC with over 10.38 Million shares worth more than $444.55 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Coatue Management, LLC held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 10.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $444.55 Million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 5628007 shares of worth $241.05 Million while later fund manager owns 2.83 Million shares of worth $121.36 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.