Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,167,176 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.69 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -77.33% off its 52-week high price of $57.97 and 63.96% above the 52-week low of $11.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 604.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 702.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.1.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the MAXN stock price touched $41.89- or saw a rise of 21.96%. Year-to-date, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. shares have moved 15.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have changed -20.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -44.94% from current levels.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +69.7%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.31% with a share float percentage of 82.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.01 Million shares worth more than $57.02 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.95 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.22 Million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.92% shares in the company for having 1683826 shares of worth $56.69 Million while later fund manager owns 689.94 Thousand shares of worth $23.23 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.25% of company’s outstanding stock.