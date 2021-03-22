Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,178,872 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.33 Billion, closed the recent trade at $82.62 per share which meant it gained $5.25 on the day or 6.79% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -77.8% off its 52-week high price of $146.9 and 15.21% above the 52-week low of $70.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $132, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $92 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +93.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.35% from current levels.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +6.5%.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Focused Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 195627 shares of worth $18.21 Million while later fund manager owns 154.2 Thousand shares of worth $15.36 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.