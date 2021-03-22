Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,986,698 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.05 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The PAYA stock price is -24.48% off its 52-week high price of $15 and 18.67% above the 52-week low of $9.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +49.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.48% from current levels.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -108.2%.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.61% with a share float percentage of 57.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paya Holdings Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 55.23 Million shares worth more than $750.08 Million. As of December 30, 2020, GTCR, LLC held 47.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 6.87 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.25 Million and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 6200000 shares of worth $84.2 Million while later fund manager owns 3.5 Million shares of worth $47.53 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3% of company’s outstanding stock.