Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 2,107,910 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $290.98 Million, closed the last trade at $4.84 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 10% during that session. The RESN stock price is -72.11% off its 52-week high price of $8.33 and 78.31% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Resonant Inc. (RESN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Sporting 10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the RESN stock price touched $5.06-4 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Resonant Inc. shares have moved 82.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) have changed -27.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.97% from current levels.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Resonant Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +98.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.96%, compared to 26.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +177.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $600Million and $604Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and 161.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45.5%.