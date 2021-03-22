LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1,210,399 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $365.51 Million, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -11.14% during that session. The LITB stock price is -74.01% off its 52-week high price of $5.69 and 82.26% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 731.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 901.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Despite being -11.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the LITB stock price touched $4.13-2 or saw a rise of 20.82%. Year-to-date, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. shares have moved 28.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) have changed -29.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 315.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.26% from current levels.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.49 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $65.65 Million and $64.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.6% for the current quarter and 19.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.92% with a share float percentage of 10.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 6.46 Million shares worth more than $16.4 Million. As of December 30, 2020, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP held 5.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with the holding of over 2.54 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.45 Million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 76128 shares of worth $193.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 69.45 Thousand shares of worth $259.73 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.