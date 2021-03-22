Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,112,458 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.83 per share which meant it lost -$1.32 on the day or -4.24% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -27.42% off its 52-week high price of $38.01 and 48.61% above the 52-week low of $15.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 456.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 170.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Despite being -4.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the ANNX stock price touched $35.99- or saw a rise of 17.12%. Year-to-date, Annexon, Inc. shares have moved 19.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed -0.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 649.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.04% from current levels.

Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -107.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.6%.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99% with a share float percentage of 99.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annexon, Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.45 Million shares worth more than $86.3 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Redmile Group, LLC held 9.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.24 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.14 Million and represent 8.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 1206505 shares of worth $30.2 Million while later fund manager owns 973Thousand shares of worth $20.25 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.