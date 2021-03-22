Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,034,023 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.9 Million, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.95% during that session. The JE stock price is -1568.54% off its 52-week high price of $29.7 and 42.13% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

Sporting 5.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the JE stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Just Energy Group Inc. shares have moved -61.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) have changed -69.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.38 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.47% from current levels.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Just Energy Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.79% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 162.5% and -86.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $873.77 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $701.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.2% for the current quarter and 5.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -41.1%.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.89% with a share float percentage of 19.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Just Energy Group Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 13.87 Million shares worth more than $64.92 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 28.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Claret Asset Management Corp, with the holding of over 1.39 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.51 Million and represent 2.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Company Idx ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 101823 shares of worth $683.23 Thousand while later fund manager owns 29.2 Thousand shares of worth $143.08 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.