Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 65,843,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.73 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -3.81% during that session. The SKLZ stock price is -79.95% off its 52-week high price of $46.3 and 61.87% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Despite being -3.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the SKLZ stock price touched $32.87- or saw a rise of 21.72%. Year-to-date, Skillz Inc. shares have moved 28.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have changed -28.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.82% from current levels.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +20%.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.8% with a share float percentage of 37.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skillz Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 23.28 Million shares worth more than $465.69 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC held 33.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 21.43 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $428.66 Million and represent 31.06% of shares outstanding.