Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,662,939 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $60.14 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The SBTX stock price is -5.44% off its 52-week high price of $63.41 and 59.73% above the 52-week low of $24.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 666.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -23.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.49% from current levels.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -36.3%.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.38% with a share float percentage of 37.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.74 Million shares worth more than $405.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 30.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.44 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.47 Million and represent 12.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.25% shares in the company for having 1211760 shares of worth $53.22 Million while later fund manager owns 341.47 Thousand shares of worth $15.82 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.2% of company’s outstanding stock.