ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 86,658,932 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.06 Million, closed the last trade at $11.2 per share which meant it gained $2.43 on the day or 27.71% during that session. The ZKIN stock price is -30.36% off its 52-week high price of $14.6 and 93.48% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Sporting 27.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the ZKIN stock price touched $14.60- or saw a rise of 23.29%. Year-to-date, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares have moved 332.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) have changed 28.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 562.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 164.89.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -110.2%.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.44% with a share float percentage of 6.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZK International Group Co., Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 413.07 Thousand shares worth more than $1.07 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 48.23 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.92 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.