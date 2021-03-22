Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,054,129 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.46 Million, closed the last trade at $4.99 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The SGLB stock price is -95.39% off its 52-week high price of $9.75 and 60.92% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the SGLB stock price touched $9.75-4 or saw a rise of 48.82%. Year-to-date, Sigma Labs, Inc. shares have moved 47.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) have changed 5.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 395.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 71.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 240.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +240.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 240.68% from current levels.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $490Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $133Million and $222Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.4% for the current quarter and 120.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +33.5%.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.9% with a share float percentage of 0.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Labs, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 33Thousand shares worth more than $111.55 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 19.78 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.86 Thousand and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 14199 shares of worth $51.12 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.05 Thousand shares of worth $23.84 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.