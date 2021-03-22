Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 3,183,807 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.41 Million, closed the last trade at $1.84 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.98% during that session. The RGLS stock price is -26.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.32 and 77.17% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Sporting 6.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 15 when the RGLS stock price touched $1.955 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 36.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have changed -0.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -32.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -72.83% from current levels.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +219.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.33%, compared to 17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64% and 60.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.34 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -99.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +58.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.6%.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31% with a share float percentage of 33.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regulus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.45 Million shares worth more than $8.71 Million. As of December 30, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 8.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.56 Million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 3094856 shares of worth $4.18 Million while later fund manager owns 171.95 Thousand shares of worth $232.13 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.