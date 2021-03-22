KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has a beta value of 3.41 and has seen 4,076,697 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.54 Million, closed the last trade at $11.12 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The KMPH stock price is -98.56% off its 52-week high price of $22.08 and 82.55% above the 52-week low of $1.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.62.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the KMPH stock price touched $13.80- or saw a rise of 19.42%. Year-to-date, KemPharm, Inc. shares have moved -0.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have changed 5.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +151.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.91% from current levels.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KemPharm, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -147%, compared to 17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 184.4% and -131.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +312.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +75.8%.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.03% with a share float percentage of 6.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KemPharm, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ifp Advisors, Inc with over 1.25 Thousand shares worth more than $14Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Ifp Advisors, Inc held 0.03% of shares outstanding.