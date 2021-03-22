Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,488,007 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.95 per share which meant it lost -$4.69 on the day or -12.14% during that session. The PRAX stock price is -79.53% off its 52-week high price of $60.95 and 29.6% above the 52-week low of $23.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 407.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +106.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.57% from current levels.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -52.9%.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.98% with a share float percentage of 37.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 8.5 Million shares worth more than $467.75 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 22.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.61 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.4 Million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 1593632 shares of worth $81.1 Million while later fund manager owns 485.49 Thousand shares of worth $26.71 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.