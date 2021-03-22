Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 2,617,443 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.38 Million, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 7.86% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -72.47% off its 52-week high price of $4.26 and 79.8% above the 52-week low of $0.499. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.97 Million shares.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Sporting 7.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the OTLK stock price touched $2.48-0 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 1.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 289.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 58.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 112.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +142.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 102.43% from current levels.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +66%.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.09% with a share float percentage of 7.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.33 Million shares worth more than $3.03 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LVW Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.74 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 Million and represent 1.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 1746571 shares of worth $2.27 Million while later fund manager owns 403.01 Thousand shares of worth $523.92 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.