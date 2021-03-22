Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 1,995,458 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.53 Million, closed the last trade at $9 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 7.66% during that session. The ONCT stock price is -5% off its 52-week high price of $9.45 and 83.44% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Sporting 7.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the ONCT stock price touched $9.45-4 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 83.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have changed 20.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 89.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 54.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $578Million and $623Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 107.6% for the current quarter and 132.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +74.4%.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.22% with a share float percentage of 21.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.68 Million shares worth more than $8.24 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.05 Million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 1121238 shares of worth $5.49 Million while later fund manager owns 483.12 Thousand shares of worth $2.37 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.