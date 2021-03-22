Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,681,808 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21 Billion, closed the last trade at $52.62 per share which meant it gained $4.02 on the day or 8.27% during that session. The SEER stock price is -64.48% off its 52-week high price of $86.55 and 27.08% above the 52-week low of $38.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 783.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 471.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seer, Inc. (SEER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.53% from current levels.

Seer, Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -154.3%.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.75% with a share float percentage of 37.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seer, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.57 Million shares worth more than $424.82 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 5.84 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $327.91 Million and represent 10.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 964494 shares of worth $60.18 Million while later fund manager owns 820Thousand shares of worth $46.03 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.