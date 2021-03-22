Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,974,162 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26.62 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The LI stock price is -79.19% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 46.24% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the LI stock price touched $27.28- or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved -7.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed -4.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.1%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.54% with a share float percentage of 9.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 4.63 Million shares worth more than $133.61 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 4.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.74 Million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 4949700 shares of worth $159.63 Million while later fund manager owns 734.75 Thousand shares of worth $14.82 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.