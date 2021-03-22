Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 5,995,811 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.46 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -32.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 51.02% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 668.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 847.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Despite being -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the LPTX stock price touched $2.85-1 or saw a rise of 14.91%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 7.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed -12.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 116.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +226.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.86% from current levels.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $190Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $375Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.01% with a share float percentage of 67.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leap Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 8.48 Million shares worth more than $19.07 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 14.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 3.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.36 Million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 1409450 shares of worth $3.17 Million while later fund manager owns 355.7 Thousand shares of worth $800.33 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.6% of company’s outstanding stock.