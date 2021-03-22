The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.79.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Despite being -1.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the CZR stock price touched $101.4 or saw a rise of 13.37%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 18.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 3.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $99.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90 while the price target rests at a high of $115. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +30.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.08% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.65 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.89 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $473.07 Million and $109.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 248.9% for the current quarter and 1629.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.99% with a share float percentage of 96.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 26.53 Million shares worth more than $1.97 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.72 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 Billion and represent 11.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.28% shares in the company for having 17248822 shares of worth $1.28 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.57 Million shares of worth $413.58 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.