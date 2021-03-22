Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,479,492 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.63 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The KNTE stock price is -36.82% off its 52-week high price of $48.75 and 32.25% above the 52-week low of $24.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 591.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.72% from current levels.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -30.3%.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.11% with a share float percentage of 53.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinnate Biopharma Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC with over 9.67 Million shares worth more than $384.74 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC held 23.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 3.85 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.07 Million and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 347581 shares of worth $13.83 Million while later fund manager owns 304.6 Thousand shares of worth $12.12 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.